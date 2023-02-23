Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins' 15th Birthday With Sweet Video

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her teen twins' birthday by sharing a sweet video of them throughout the years.

The "On the Floor" singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday (February 22) to share a sweet message to her twins with ex Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, on their 15th birthday. The post included an adorable photo and video montage of the twins and their family throughout their childhood, fittingly set to Taylor Swift's song "Fifteen." From JLo cradling her newborn babies to clips of her singing with Emme and cuddling with Max, the heartwarming video is filled with loving moments shared between family.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever," she captioned the post.