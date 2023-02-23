Kim Kardashian Pens Heartbreaking Message To Late Father On His Birthday

Grief comes in waves, but it doesn't have to stop you from remembering a lost friend or family member with peace and love. That's exactly what Kim Kardashian did when she celebrated her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., in an emotional message on his birthday.

The SKIMS founder penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram on Wednesday (February 22) to her father on what would have been his 79th birthday, sharing a throwback photo and family videos from her childhood spending time with her dad. The late attorney, who was also father to Kourtney, Khloé and Rob, died in September 2003 at 59 years old following a brief cancer battle, per E! News.

"Happy birthday Dad- it's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you. Its been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"