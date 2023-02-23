Kim Kardashian Pens Heartbreaking Message To Late Father On His Birthday
By Sarah Tate
February 23, 2023
Grief comes in waves, but it doesn't have to stop you from remembering a lost friend or family member with peace and love. That's exactly what Kim Kardashian did when she celebrated her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., in an emotional message on his birthday.
The SKIMS founder penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram on Wednesday (February 22) to her father on what would have been his 79th birthday, sharing a throwback photo and family videos from her childhood spending time with her dad. The late attorney, who was also father to Kourtney, Khloé and Rob, died in September 2003 at 59 years old following a brief cancer battle, per E! News.
"Happy birthday Dad- it's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you. Its been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"
The Kardashians star told her dad that he would love all the children the Kardashians have welcomed over the years, reminiscing about the funny things he used to do when she was a kid that would make her happy.
"There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much! I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go."
Kardashian concluded her message with a heartbreaking plea for her dad to visit her in a dream.
"I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon. I love you so much happy 79th birthday!"
Kardashian's youngest sister Kylie Jenner shared the love in both the comments, leaving several white heart emojis, as well as on her own Instagram Stories where she shared her sister's post and wished a happy birthday to her "uncle robert."