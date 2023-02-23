Pink Reveals Why She Thinks Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 23, 2023
P!nk is a big fan of Madonna but the feelings may not be mutual after an awkward interaction back in the 2000s. During a recent interview for her new album TRUSTFALL, the singer revealed that Madonna doesn't like her. "Some people just don't like me. I'm a polarizing individual," she said per Page Six. "F—k, I loved her," Pink added before delving into the story behind the potential beef.
“She tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly,’ and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out,” she said referring to their appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly back in November 2003.
“It’s just such a silly story. I f–king love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room,” Pink said. “And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.'”
Pink thinks the joke didn't land well with the pop icon. “It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us." According to Page Six, the singer also revealed earlier this week that Madonna wanted her to be apart of the infamous MTV VMAs performance with the Britney Spears kiss. “I think we all were [invited]. I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend, Carey Hart," she said per Page Six. "Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.” Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez also revealed she was originally planned to be in the performance.