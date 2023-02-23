Pink Reveals Why She Thinks Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her

P!nk is a big fan of Madonna but the feelings may not be mutual after an awkward interaction back in the 2000s. During a recent interview for her new album TRUSTFALL, the singer revealed that Madonna doesn't like her. "Some people just don't like me. I'm a polarizing individual," she said per Page Six. "F—k, I loved her," Pink added before delving into the story behind the potential beef.

“She tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly,’ and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out,” she said referring to their appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly back in November 2003.

“It’s just such a silly story. I f–king love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room,” Pink said. “And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.'”