Police Warn Californians Of 'Evil Elmo's' Return To The Streets

By Logan DeLoye

February 23, 2023

Just when you thought things couldn't get any weirder, "evil Elmo" decided to return to the streets of California. According to SF Gate, evil Elmo was not even an Elmo this time. An individual dressed as the Cookie Monster took to the streets in Santa Cruz and began frightening locals and tourists. The "cookie monster" caused such a scene that police urged the nearby population to avoid the strange character. The Santa Cruz Police Department warned followers of the occurrence, telling them not to engage with the cookie monster.

"Santa Cruz Police Police Warn 'DO NOT ENGAGE' man in Cookie Monster costume. Recently, a man dressed up like the Cookie Monster in Santa Cruz is causing concern around the Beach and Wharf areas. The Santa Cruz Police Department identified the costume-clad man as Adam Sandler, and he has no relation to the actor. Santa Cruz Police Department have received calls and emails from people who say he is 'creepy' and his presence and comments make them uncomfortable. Based on Adam Sandler's history across the country, the Santa Cruz Police Department advises the public not to engage with this individual and steer clear of him."

Santa Cruz Police Police Warn 'DO NOT ENGAGE' man in Cookie Monster costume. Recently, a man dressed up like the Cookie...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

While the individual has yet to commit an actual crime, they have been shouting at people on the street. SF Gate mentioned that the character, who refers to himself as "Adam Sandler," is know for dressing up as sesame street characters and harassing people on the street.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.