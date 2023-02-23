Police Warn Californians Of 'Evil Elmo's' Return To The Streets

Just when you thought things couldn't get any weirder, "evil Elmo" decided to return to the streets of California. According to SF Gate, evil Elmo was not even an Elmo this time. An individual dressed as the Cookie Monster took to the streets in Santa Cruz and began frightening locals and tourists. The "cookie monster" caused such a scene that police urged the nearby population to avoid the strange character. The Santa Cruz Police Department warned followers of the occurrence, telling them not to engage with the cookie monster.

"Santa Cruz Police Police Warn 'DO NOT ENGAGE' man in Cookie Monster costume. Recently, a man dressed up like the Cookie Monster in Santa Cruz is causing concern around the Beach and Wharf areas. The Santa Cruz Police Department identified the costume-clad man as Adam Sandler, and he has no relation to the actor. Santa Cruz Police Department have received calls and emails from people who say he is 'creepy' and his presence and comments make them uncomfortable. Based on Adam Sandler's history across the country, the Santa Cruz Police Department advises the public not to engage with this individual and steer clear of him."