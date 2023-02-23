'Rare' Michigan Ice Storm Kills One, Leaves 700,000 Without Power

An ice storm tore through Michigan on Wednesday, leaving 700,000 people without power, and killing one. According to Detroit Free Press, Ethan Quillen, a firefighter at the Paw Paw Fire Department was electrocuted to death during the storm. The weather was so severe that all schools, businesses and government offices were closed across the state. Trees and power lines were downed, damaging property and presenting danger to locals. DTE Energy warned citizens of the downed power lines, asking them to report any that were down and to be very cautious.

"Remember to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous."

DTE also mentioned that they plan to bring power back to 95% of their customers by Sunday. The Paw Paw Fire Department set up a GoFundMe page for Quillen's family.

"Firefighter Ethan Quillen will always be remembered for his endless love for his wife and daughter. For his love for his country and his community. Ethan was selfless, kind, loving, hard working, and so much more. This go fund me is being set up to help support his wife and daughter throughout this unexpected tragedy."

Consumers Energy is investigating the incident as locals wait for their power to return.