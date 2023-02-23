Texas Man Eats Chick-Fil-A For 1,000 Straight Days

A Texas man hit a significant milestone this week. But it's not what you might think!

James Stinson of Nederland just made his 1,000th consecutive visit to Chick-fil-A — with the exception of Sundays, of course. WFAA reports Stinson's goal is to hold the record of going to the fast food chicken restaurant every morning they're open.

When Stinson made his 1,000th visit on Wednesday (February 22), the Chick-fil-A in Port Arthur surprised him with a special table and a thank you card. He was gifted 1,000 "Be Our Guest" vouchers, which can be redeemed for a variety of menu items, said Becky Tschrihart, Unit Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Mid-County and Groves. "Knowing he's a community-minded person that he is, he'll probably be handing them out to maybe some schools, or you know, people in the community," Tschrihart said.

Why the heck is Stinson doing this, you ask? He heard about a man in New Jersey who went to Chick-fil-A 100 days in a row and said he could "easily" beat that number. And he did. Tenfold. He made his 500th visit on August 19, 2021. "There’s just a different atmosphere here at Chick-fil-A versus McDonald's or Whataburger," he said.

He doesn't limit himself to Chick-fil-A locations in Southeast Texas, though. He once drove 40 miles to get his favorite chicken meal. "Anytime I travel there's gotta be a Chick-fil-A. Every time I go to Florida, we stop in Spanish Oaks," he told the news outlet. When he's at his home Chick-fil-A — the one on Memorial Blvd. — him and his wife Libby always sit at the same table.

"We've been married 53 years. Anything we can do together, is a good thing," Stinson said.

What do the Stinsons do on Sundays when the chicken restaurant is closed? They visit Cracker Barrel, of course!