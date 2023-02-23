This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Arizona

By Dani Medina

February 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Let's be honest, we're all ballin' on a budget a little bit. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy eating out!

Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurant in every state to get a meal under $15 — and it does not disappoint! "The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers," the website dedicated to helping you save money said about its list.

In Arizona, the best cheap restaurant is La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop in Phoenix. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

The Baja Sur baby shark taco ($7) at La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop in Phoenix (there's a second location in Glendale) is a mouthful to say, but don't hesitate to order it. A reviewer on Yelp writes, "The special shark taco was unreal." The taco shop features eight or more kinds of salsa daily, from pecan to strawberry as well as the usual suspects.

Check out the full report.

