This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Illinois

What could possibly be better than a satisfying meal that leaves your stomach and heart full? A satisfying, meal that leaves your stomach and heart full, without draining your wallet! You do not need to break the bank to enjoy a quality meal out of the house with family and friends from time to time. Various restaurants spread across the state pride themselves in using the best ingredients to craft these affordable dollar dishes that keep our wallets happy. Despite the amount of restaurants serving food at a low price, there can only be one that does it best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in all of Illinois is Ghareeb Nawaz located in Chicago. Many of the restaurant's best meals are served for $15 or less!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best cheap restaurant in the entire state:

"Reviewers call this Indian restaurant "dependable" with good portion sizes, despite the fact that Ghareeb Nawaz's menu tops out at $11. Most vegetarian curries such as chana masala and aloo palak are under $6, while lamb and chicken dishes will set you back only $11."

For more information regarding the best cheap restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.