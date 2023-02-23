This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Texas

Let's be honest, we're all ballin' on a budget a little bit. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy eating out!

Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurant in every state to get a meal under $15 — and it does not disappoint! "The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers," the website dedicated to helping you save money said about its list.

In Texas, the best cheap restaurant is Torchy's Tacos in Austin. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Torchy's Tacos has mastered the Tex-Mex taco. With locations scattered around Texas, including the original store in Austin, customers can choose from the taco of the month or more than a dozen staples under $6. A reviewer writes on TripAdvisor, "Extremely delicious, large tacos. Definitely a good bang for your buck."

