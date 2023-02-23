This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

February 23, 2023

Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Photo: iStockphoto

What could possibly be better than a satisfying meal that leaves your stomach and heart full? A satisfying, meal that leaves your stomach and heart full, without draining your wallet! You do not need to break the bank to enjoy a quality meal out of the house with family and friends from time to time. Various restaurants spread across the state pride themselves in using the best ingredients to craft these affordable dollar dishes that keep our wallets happy. Despite the amount of restaurants serving food at a low price, there can only be one that does it best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in all of Wisconsin is the Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee. Many of the restaurant's best meals are served for $15 or less!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best cheap restaurant in the entire state:

"The primary draw at the Lakefront Brewery is the beer tour, but the food is highly rated. The eclectic menu includes what a Yelp reviewer calls the "best fried cheese curds in the land" ($10); locally made beer brat ($5); and fried Brussels sprouts ($8). The weekend brewery tour is $12 and comes with four drink tokens and a pint glass to take home."

For more information regarding the best cheap restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.

