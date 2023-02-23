This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
February 23, 2023
A New Haven restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Connecticut.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Louis Lunch as the top choice for Connecticut.
"The holy grail of burger joints, not just hole-in-the-wall ones, is Louis Lunch," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "The hamburger sandwich is thought by many to have been invented here, way back in 1900, and not a whole lot has changed since. The interior is still made of well-worn (and graffitied) dark wood and the burgers are still cooked in the same vertical broilers. The beef is cooked medium, then placed on toasted white bread slices with, cheese, tomato, and onion options."
Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below:
- Alabama- Butch Cassidy's Cafe
- Alaska- Burger Bus
- Arizona- The Chuckbox
- Arkansas- Ozone Burger Barn
- California- Bill's Hamburgers
- Colorado- Crown Burgers
- Connecticut- Louis Lunch
- Delaware- Gus & Gus Place
- District of Columbia- Ben's Chili Bowl
- Florida- El Mago De Las Fritas
- Georgia- Johnny V's
- Hawaii- North Shore General Store
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Illinois Bar & Grill
- Indiana- Miner-Dunn Hamburgers
- Iowa- Rides Bar & Grill
- Kansas- Grandstand Burgers
- Kentucky- Bunz Burgerz
- Louisiana- Judice Inn
- Maine- Harmon's Lunch
- Maryland- Sunshine General Store
- Massachusetts- White Hut
- Michigan- Miller's Bar
- Minnesota- Lions Tap
- Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
- Missouri- Squeeze Inn
- Montana- 2K's Kafe
- Nebraska- Bob's Bar & Grill
- Nevada- Scoopers Drive-In
- New Hampshire- Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Burger Boy
- New York- Village Diner
- North Carolina- Al's Burger Shack
- North Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers and Brews
- Ohio- Bob's Hamburg
- Oklahoma- Sid's Diner
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Tony's Lunch
- Rhode Island- Crazy Burger
- South Carolina- The Clock Drive-In
- South Dakota- The Sled Haus
- Tennessee- Gabby's Burgers
- Texas- Lee Harvey's
- Utah- Shooting Star Saloon
- Vermont- The Shopping Bag
- Virginia- Manny's Burger
- Washington- Eastside Big Tom
- West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
- Wisconsin- Wedl's
- Wyoming- Grub's Drive In