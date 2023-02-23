This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Connecticut

A New Haven restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Connecticut.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Louis Lunch as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The holy grail of burger joints, not just hole-in-the-wall ones, is Louis Lunch," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "The hamburger sandwich is thought by many to have been invented here, way back in 1900, and not a whole lot has changed since. The interior is still made of well-worn (and graffitied) dark wood and the burgers are still cooked in the same vertical broilers. The beef is cooked medium, then placed on toasted white bread slices with, cheese, tomato, and onion options."

Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below: