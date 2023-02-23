This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Illinois

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Peoria staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Illinois is Perico's Fast Tacos. Cheapism recommended that first-timers try the tacos and tortas.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in each state:

"Though Perico's Fast Tacos is a small, bare-bones strip mall location, the rainbow pastel chairs really brighten the space up, along with the big cartoon taco on one wall. Reviewers rave about the staff, noting friendly service and good communication. Al pastor is cooked on a vertical rotisserie topped with pineapple and sliced off to order, so grab a few tacos or get it in a burrito or torta."

For more information regarding the best affordable Mexican restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.