Washington City Ranked Among Hardest-Working Cities In America

By Nathaniel Weekes

February 23, 2023

Start-up team
Photo: Getty Images

Some countries have a reputation for having a "workaholic" culture, including Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. The United States is one of those nations thanks to the belief that hard work will lead to the "American Dream."

That's why WalletHub got curious and found the hardest-working cities in the country. The website states, "In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs."

A popular destination in Washington state made it on the list: Seattle! Coming in the No. 24 spot, the Emerald City ranked high in "indirect work factors," which include average commute time, leisure time, the share of workers with multiple jobs, and more.

Here are the Top 20 hardest-working cities in America, according to the study:

  1. San Francisco, California
  2. Anchorage, Alaska
  3. Irving, Texas
  4. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  5. Washington D.C.
  6. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  7. Norfolk, Virginia
  8. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  9. Dallas, Texas
  10. Austin, Texas
  11. Nashville, Tennessee
  12. Plano, Texas
  13. Chesapeake, Virginia
  14. Billings, Montana
  15. Chandler, Arizona
  16. Denver, Colorado
  17. Corpus Christi, Texas
  18. Scottsdale, Arizona
  19. Fort Worth, Texas
  20. Garland, Texas

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

