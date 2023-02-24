CHVRCHES Mark The End Of 'Screen Violence' Era With New Song 'Over'

CHVRCHES has returned with new music in the form of their brand new anthem "Over," on which they teamed up with producer/songwriter Oscar Holter (The Weeknd, Charli XCX).

In a statement, the band explained of the surprise song, "'Over' is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire. Normally we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album's worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the Screen Violence era, and the start of whatever the next CHVRCHES chapter might be."

They added in a message on social media, "We finished this song over the holidays and the way it explores themes of trying to exist in an escapist dreamscape when life is difficult felt timely so we didn't want to wait to put it out."

In the pre-chorus, the band's Lauren Mayberry sings, "I try my best to turn down the noise/ And I tell myself that boys will be boys/ It's getting harder to breathe/ So, baby, put me to sleep/ Till it gets better."

"Over" follows CHVRCHES' 2021 album, Screen Violence, and the band actually teased that new music was coming at this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. While backstage talking to ALT 97.8's Hudson Hott, Lauren was asked to give her and fans a hint about whether or not they'd be releasing new music anytime soon, to which she replied, "Maybe....," with a coy shrug of her shoulders.