Colorado Spot Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In America

Small towns are becoming more of a refuge for those who need a break from the big city. More and more people are looking to these under-the-radar destinations for a much-needed vacation.

That's why Cheapism found the best small towns to visit in the country. The website states, "From coast to coast and north to south, cute small towns represent much of what is great about each state or region, just on a smaller scale than larger cities — and typically at a lower price. With lots of charm, natural beauty, history, and great food, small towns often make the best trips."

One small Colorado city made it on the list: Durango! Here's why they put the spotlight on this destination:

"The city of Durango offers visitors unparalleled natural beauty with easy access to several national parks and landmarks, including Four Corners National Monument, the only place in the United States where four states intersect. Enjoy a day of hiking in the San Juan National Forest, or hop a train to Silverton, a former mining town with rustic charm. Downtown Durango features numerous antique shops, art galleries, and restaurants. The historic 93-room Strater Hotel, built in 1887. Even if you're not staying the night in this Victorian gem, the hotel's restaurant and two bars are fine places to pass the time and treat yourself."

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.