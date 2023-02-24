"This is heavy on our hearts and minds but we are smiling and even laughing at all the great times we shared with you," he continues. "As we attempt to navigate this world without you, we stand grateful and proud of all you accomplished on this earth."



"We would like to say thank you Dave for being a big brother," Pos adds. "Thank you for being a friend. Thank you for the wise words placed in your verses. Thank you for the music you produced that is loved by so many. Thank you for never wanting to compromise the quality of our brand."



Trugoy The Dove died in a hospital bed in Maryland on February 12. According to TMZ, the rapper reportedly died of natural causes stemming from an unspecified disease he struggled with for years. He was 54. His death happened just weeks before De La Soul's catalog is scheduled to officially debut on digital streaming platforms for the first time. Following the release of "Eye Know," their other six albums will be available for streaming on March 3.



"Thank you for helping us become a group that will remain etched in the timeline of hip hop culture as well as the fabric of music and for now on when we perform 'Ring Ring Ring Ha Ha Hey' we will say '2-2-2-2-222 we got an angel in heaven who can talk to you'," Pos concludes.



See their numerous posts dedicated to Dave below.