Florida City Ranked Among Hardest-Working Cities In America

Some countries have a reputation for having a "workaholic" culture, including Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. The United States is one of those nations thanks to the belief that hard work will lead to the "American Dream."

That's why WalletHub got curious and found the hardest-working cities in the country. The website states, "In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs."

One Florida city broke into the Top 30: Tampa! Coming in the No. 26, researchers say the Big Guava ranked high in "direct work factors," which include employment rate, average workweek hours, the share of workers with unused vacation time, and more.

Here are the Top 20 hardest-working cities in America, according to the study:

San Francisco, California Anchorage, Alaska Irving, Texas Virginia Beach, Virginia Washington D.C. Sioux Falls, South Dakota Norfolk, Virginia Cheyenne, Wyoming Dallas, Texas Austin, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Plano, Texas Chesapeake, Virginia Billings, Montana Chandler, Arizona Denver, Colorado Corpus Christi, Texas Scottsdale, Arizona Fort Worth, Texas Garland, Texas

