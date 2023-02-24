Gene Simmons Offers Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To Fans

Have you ever wanted to rock n' roll all night and party everyday with Kiss frontman Gene Simmons? Now you can! Simmons is offering fans the opportunity to record a song with him at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London! The exclusive opportunity does not come at a cheap price, and will only be available for one day.

Interested individuals can pay $5,995 to record a song with the legendary rock star at the studio on July 10th, 2023... but that's not all. Buyers will get time to chat directly with Simmons about his life and his career with Kiss. Simmons will also give away memorabilia from his personal Kiss collection for you to keep! As if this opportunity could not get any better, the package includes photos and videos with Simmons, and two signed items of your choice.

The official event website mentions that interested individuals who pay the fee to spend a day with Simmons could take home items ranging from his sketchbook to his official tour binder from decades past. The fee will include entry for you and one guest. Those seriously considering the opportunity will be asked to pay $2,500 up front to reserve a spot.