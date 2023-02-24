H-E-B Buys More Land In Texas Amid Expansion Plans: Here's Where

H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas.

The Texas-based grocery chain just purchased another plot of land, this time in Celina, MySanAntonio reports. The 15-acre property is located on the southeast corner of Preston Road and West Outer Loop. A Costco is being built south of the new H-E-B site. "A local real estate investor sold the property but holds on to the surrounding 30 acres that is being saved for retail," the news outlet reports.

News of this new H-E-B location comes as the grocery chain continues to break ground, open and buy land in North Texas. Most recently, H-E-B announced its Waxahachie location would be getting an epic makeover. The first Frisco location opened back in September and a second location is reportedly already in the works.

