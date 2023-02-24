High School Students Raise Over $260,000 So 80-Year-Old Janitor Can Retire

Last month, an 80-year-old man was forced out of retirement in order to pay his bills. Mr. James, as he is known, got a job as a janitor at Callisburg High School in Texas.

When students learned that Mr. James was struggling to pay his bills and had to cut his retirement short, they knew they had to act.

"It's just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn't have to do," Callisburg senior Banner Tidwell told KXII.

Tidwell and several other students set up a GoFundMe page so they could raise money for Mr. James to retire for good. To spread the word about their fundraiser, Greyson Thurman posted a video on TikTok showing Mr. James cleaning the school.

"He should be living his life, doing what he wants. His rent got raised," Thurman told WFAA. "That forced him to come back to keep working. He should just be living right now, doing what he wants."