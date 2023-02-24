Hilarious Tennessee Sign Fail Displays Wrong Town Name

If you drove toward Clarksville this week and saw a new sign declaring a path to "Clarksburg," don't worry. Tennessee didn't change any town names, the sign simply had a spelling error.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds, the department has been replacing signs across the region, including the new westbound sign near downtown Nashville showing a path toward Clarksburg and Louisville at the Interstate 24/65 split, per WKRN, which also showed pictures of the epic fail.

"We're working to upgrade and replace a lot of signs throughout the region, but unfortunately this mistake slipped through the cracks," said Hammonds.

While there is a Clarksburg in Tennessee, it is a very small town in Carroll County near Jackson closer to I-40 than what the mistaken sign claims. Though TDOT designed the sign, the department's sign contractor Vulcan Materials uses an out-of-state supplier to actually create the signs.

"So even though our designs are correct," Hammonds continued. "Mistakes can happen in the creation of the sign by the sub contractor which then may not get noticed by the contractor."

According to WKRN, the sign has since been fixed, though at least one other sign along I-24 near I-440 reportedly has an error that is still being addressed.