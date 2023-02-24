Key Glock Pays Homage To Young Dolph On 'Glockoma 2' Album

The album has numerous stand-out tracks like "Randy Orton," "Pop My Sh*t," "Key rex" and plenty more. As usual, there are no features on Glock's album, which he addresses in the album's outro "F*ck a Feature." Key Glock is used to flying solo on his albums. The only artists he's ever allowed to hop any of his track was Young Dolph and Jay Fizzle. Dolph teamed up with Glock for their joint albums Dum and Dummer and Dum and Dummer 2. Fizzle only appeared on one song off Glock's 2017 project Glock Season.



Key Glock's new album arrives ahead of his upcoming Glockoma Tour. The 32-date tour will feature rising stars TiaCorine plus his Paper Route Empire brethren Kenny Muney and Jay Fizzle. Glock's tour begins on March 5 in Atlanta and will hit up other major cities like Chicago, Detroit, Boston and more before it concludes in Nashville on April 28.



