Key Inflation Measure Increases At Fastest Rate Since June

The latest data released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that inflation continues to remain hot, despite the efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool it down.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index was higher than economists predicted in January, increasing by 0.6% from December and 4.7% over the past year.

Investors reacted negatively to the news as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were all significantly down in early morning trading. Unless the markets recover, it would be the third straight week in which they closed in the red.

Despite rising inflation, personal spending on goods and services rose by 1.8% in January after dipping by 0.1% in December.

Many economists expect the Federal Reserve to continue to be aggressive with hiking the interest rate in an effort to bring inflation down to around 2%.

"This market has been pretty jittery this week, so any disappointing data is going to have an outsized impact as we're seeing in the early movements," B. Riley's chief market strategist Art Hogan told CNBC. "This may test its recent lows, but I don't think it's going to push us to new lows. I think it's just more confirmation that the Fed is likely going to go to 5% and 5.25%, which is consensus."