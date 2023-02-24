Kim Kardashian Trolls Kendall Jenner's Photoshop Fail With Bikini Pics

By Sarah Tate

February 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian saw the opportunity and took it. The SKIMS founder trolled her younger sister Kendall Jenner by poking fun a her recent alleged Photoshop fail.

Kardashian took to her Instagram on Friday (February 24) to share a series of stunning pics of her in a white bikini and dark sunglasses walking up a set of steps surrounded by sand. While this tracks with The Kardashians star's history of sharing gorgeous photos of herself, it was her caption that captured the attention of fans.

"long handed @kendalljenner on the lense 📷," she wrote.

The callout pokes fun at what many fans called a Photoshop fail after Jenner recently shared a photo where her hand appeared looked extra slim and lanky, per Page Six. Instagram users flooded the comments with jokes about the supposed fail, like one user who wrote "Slenderman hand" and another who joked that she has been cast as Freddy Krueger in a Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.

Jenner addressed the comments in a video with Hailey Bieber, who said her friend "been had long a-- hands [and] fingers." Saying the model's hand normally looks "bizarre," Jenner showed "live footage" of her extending her hand to show that it always looks like it did in the alleged "fail."

