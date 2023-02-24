Earlier this month, Soundgarden was one of 14 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2023. During an interview with Guitar World, Kim Thayil opened up about the importance of the nod, admitting that at first he had a hard time seeing the value in it.

“When I first heard about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I thought, ‘How do you quantify that?’” the Soundgarden guitarist said. “But then I started hearing from friends who either were inducted or attended events, and they said, ‘Man, this is fun because of the enthusiasm the fans have for seeing a band they love and believe in having their achievements and merits recognized.’ ... If you’re a fan, it’s a validation of your choices and your appraisals in your musical tastes. So that changed my understanding of it, and made me realize it’s important.”

Thayil also noted that the passing of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in 2017 also makes the nomination more special. “Now that Chris is gone, it’s even more important. It’s for Chris’s memory and the band’s legacy. And for our fans – for the love and commitment they’ve shown us for all these decades.”

This is Soundgarden's second Rock Hall nom, following one in 2020. Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon are also vying to be inducted this year.

Voting will be done by a group of more than 1,000 Rock Hall of Famers and members of the music industry. Fans can cast their votes via Vote.RockHall.com. The inductees will be announced in May, along with the location of this year's ceremony.