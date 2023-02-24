Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Found Alive In Florida Woods After 24 Hours

By Bill Galluccio

February 24, 2023

Joshua "JJ" Rowland
Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

A two-year-old boy from Brooksville, Florida, who was reported missing on Thursday (February 23), was found safe by a volunteer searcher on Friday.

Joshua "JJ" Rowland disappeared on Thursday morning while his mother was asleep. When she woke up and couldn't find her son, she contacted the police, who launched a massive search effort.

The ground search was called off Thursday night after the sun went down, but helicopters equipped with infrared scanners continued to search into the night.

Officials asked the public for help locating the boy, and on Friday, around 500 people showed up. Just a few hours into the search, one of the volunteers, Roy Link, located JJ in the woods just after 11 a.m., nearly two miles from his house. He was barefoot and had some red marks on his legs, but he was otherwise alright after spending 24 hours alone in the wilderness.

"I was hoping and praying for a miracle," Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said during a press conference. "I think a lot of people were praying -- and prayer works."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.