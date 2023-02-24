Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Found Alive In Florida Woods After 24 Hours

A two-year-old boy from Brooksville, Florida, who was reported missing on Thursday (February 23), was found safe by a volunteer searcher on Friday.

Joshua "JJ" Rowland disappeared on Thursday morning while his mother was asleep. When she woke up and couldn't find her son, she contacted the police, who launched a massive search effort.

The ground search was called off Thursday night after the sun went down, but helicopters equipped with infrared scanners continued to search into the night.

Officials asked the public for help locating the boy, and on Friday, around 500 people showed up. Just a few hours into the search, one of the volunteers, Roy Link, located JJ in the woods just after 11 a.m., nearly two miles from his house. He was barefoot and had some red marks on his legs, but he was otherwise alright after spending 24 hours alone in the wilderness.

"I was hoping and praying for a miracle," Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said during a press conference. "I think a lot of people were praying -- and prayer works."