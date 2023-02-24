Mysterious Boom Shakes Southern California, Alarms Locals
By Logan DeLoye
February 24, 2023
A mysterious boom shook San Diego this morning, and nobody knows where it came from. According to NBC San Diego, the boom sounded just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Locals immediately turned to social media to determine the origin of the sound. North County native @sierrajane on Twitter, questioned if the peculiar boom was caused by an earthquake or military activity.
"Earthquake in San Diego or sonic boom? Felt and heard in North county - any one in South county feel or hear that ?? 2 big shakes and 2 big booms." Other San Diego residents commented on the Tweet stating wether or not they felt the boom from where they were located. After the possibility of an earthquake was ruled out, military activity was considered as the culprit. NBC San Diego spoke with the U.S. Military to confirm the origin of the noise.
A military spokesperson shared that "live-fire training with high explosive munitions" was conducted at Camp Pendleton on Friday morning, but that they could neither confirm nor deny the exact origin. This is not the first time that a mysterious boom has been heard throughout the region. Past sounds such as these have been suspected to be sonic booms caused by military aircrafts, but nothing has ever been confirmed.