National Weather Service In San Diego Issues First-Ever Blizzard Warning

By Bill Galluccio

February 24, 2023

Southern California Awaits Winter Storm Bringing Snow To Lower Elevations Around Los Angeles County
Photo: Getty Images

A massive winter storm is slamming southern California, bringing freezing temperatures, snow, and ice to areas used to warm weather all year round. For the first time ever, the National Weather Service in San Diego issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino County Mountains, where up to five feet of snow could fall.

"This storm system will be unusually cold, and snow levels will be very low. In fact, areas very close to the Pacific Coast and also into the interior valleys that are not accustomed to seeing snow, may see some accumulating snowfall," the National Weather Service said.

Parts of Los Angeles County could also see blizzard-like conditions on Friday and Saturday.

While higher elevations deal with snow and ice, those living closer to sea level will see heavy rains that could cause flash floods and high winds that could knock down trees and power lines.

"While heavy snow and strong winds will tend to dominate the headlines for this winter storm, one other major concern will be the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding for some of the immediate coastal ranges of southern California below the snow level. Several inches of rain are expected locally, and this will drive locally significant runoff concerns," the National Weather Service warned.

