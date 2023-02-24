Several winning lottery tickets were sold in Texas this week. Are you a winner?

Three lucky Texans each won $11,430 from Wednesday (February 22) night's Lotto Texas drawing, the Texas Lottery announced. All three tickets matched five of the six winning numbers (7-11-17-34-42-47) and hit that Extra! option to up their winnings. The next Lotto Texas drawing will be Saturday with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $47.25 million, which has a cash value of $27.8 million.

Another person won $25,000 in Wednesday's Cash Five drawing after matching all five winning numbers (1-18-20-21-23). This winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Circle K on Calton Road in Laredo.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their tickets.