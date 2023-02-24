New Georgia Senate Bill Could Eliminate 'Drivers' Worst Nightmare'

Have you ever had you car booted? According to 11Alive, Georgia might be getting rid of this ominous object all together! A new bill was recently introduced to the Georgia senate that could ban booting across the entire state. Democratic State Senator Josh McLaurin took to Twitter to share the creation of the bill stating that "booting cars sucks" and that he is moving to ban it. He attached a photo to the tweet that shows the first page of the official bill.

11Alive mentioned that McLaurin has garnered bipartisan support from fellow lawmakers in an effort to make the ban a reality. For the bill to become a law, it must first be voted upon by citizens. Actor Robert C. Riley replied to McLaurin's tweet in support of bill, detailing a horrible experience that he had with booting.