New Georgia Senate Bill Could Eliminate 'Drivers' Worst Nightmare'
By Logan DeLoye
February 24, 2023
Have you ever had you car booted? According to 11Alive, Georgia might be getting rid of this ominous object all together! A new bill was recently introduced to the Georgia senate that could ban booting across the entire state. Democratic State Senator Josh McLaurin took to Twitter to share the creation of the bill stating that "booting cars sucks" and that he is moving to ban it. He attached a photo to the tweet that shows the first page of the official bill.
11Alive mentioned that McLaurin has garnered bipartisan support from fellow lawmakers in an effort to make the ban a reality. For the bill to become a law, it must first be voted upon by citizens. Actor Robert C. Riley replied to McLaurin's tweet in support of bill, detailing a horrible experience that he had with booting.
Booting cars sucks. Let’s ban it. pic.twitter.com/3BjBwKQq01— Josh McLaurin (@JoshforGeorgia) February 21, 2023
"I was once booted in my own apartment complex. Despite having my plate registered with management and having lives there for 6 months. My decal fell off my window onto my seat and presto. Late for work because of a boot." Despite the influx of support that the bill continues to receive, some residents are concerned that there will be a rise in towing once booting is banned.