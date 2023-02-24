Pusha T Remixes Melle Mel's 'White Lines' For 'Cocaine Bear' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
February 24, 2023
The soundtrack for Cocaine Bear wouldn't complete without a banger from Pusha T.
On Friday, February 24, the neighborhood pusha delivered his refreshing rendition of Melle Mel's 1983 song "White Lines (Don't Don't Do It)." The upbeat banger produced by SethInTheKitchen, finds King Push spitting bars inspired by the film laced with some of his own powder-induced rhymes his day-one fans will love. The remix appears in the latest trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear, which debuts in theaters today.
“The dope boys go crazy, they know I get it out the jungle/I ain’t never been a runner, we ain’t never had to wonder,” he raps in the first verse.
“You heard the pilot lost the load, call that dumb and dumber," he continues. "It’s no storm without thunder, the bear crawls up and under/Cocaine overload, the only fuel to his hunger.”
The song appears on the soundtrack for Cocaine Bear, which is an action-comedy film that was inspired by a true story. Set in 1985, the movie follows an ex-narcotics officer-turned-drug runner who managed to smuggle a massive amount of cocaine from Colombia on a plane. After he jumps out of the plane to avoid police, the plane and all the bricks crash landed in a forest in Georgia. A black bear found the crash site and ingested an abnormal amount of the white powder. While the film follows the bear as it goes on a coke-fueled rampage, the actual black bear died of an overdose.
"White Lines" comes nearly a year after Pusha T delivered his fourth studio album It's Almost Dry. The 12-track LP was primarily produced by Pharrell Williams and Kanye West with features from JAY-Z, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Nigo and his brother Malice of The Clipse. His album, which features songs like "Diet Coke" and "Neck & Wrist," earned Push a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.
Listen to the full version of Pusha T's "White Lines" below.