Pusha T Remixes Melle Mel's 'White Lines' For 'Cocaine Bear' Soundtrack

“You heard the pilot lost the load, call that dumb and dumber," he continues. "It’s no storm without thunder, the bear crawls up and under/Cocaine overload, the only fuel to his hunger.”



The song appears on the soundtrack for Cocaine Bear, which is an action-comedy film that was inspired by a true story. Set in 1985, the movie follows an ex-narcotics officer-turned-drug runner who managed to smuggle a massive amount of cocaine from Colombia on a plane. After he jumps out of the plane to avoid police, the plane and all the bricks crash landed in a forest in Georgia. A black bear found the crash site and ingested an abnormal amount of the white powder. While the film follows the bear as it goes on a coke-fueled rampage, the actual black bear died of an overdose.

