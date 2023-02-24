Russell Wilson Denies That He Requested Seahawks Fire Pete Carroll, GM

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson denied a report that he requested the team fire head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider before being traded to the Denver Broncos last offseason.

"I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well," Wilson tweeted. "I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle."

On Friday (February 24), the Athletic, citing league sources on the condition of anonymity as they were unauthorized to discuss the details, reported that Wilson was reportedly convinced that Carroll and Schneider were hindering his chances of winning "additional Super Bowls and individual awards" and made the request in February 2022. The report states that Wilson preferred the Seahawks hire Sean Payton -- who recently accepted the head coaching position with the Broncos this offseason -- as Carroll's replacement after Payton resigned as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last offseason.