Texas Bar Offers Unique Pizza Experience With New... Vending Machine?

A local beer bar has added some bites to its menu — but you get it in an unexpected way!

Big Hops on Bitters has installed a pizza vending machine — the first of its kind in San Antonio — on its property that serves up a hot pie in 3 minutes, MySanAntonio reports. Local Air Force veteran Czar Taon plans to bring two more PizzaFornos to the city by the end of the year.

The pizza vending machine, called PizzaForno, allows customers to order a pie for $10 apiece and you can choose the following flavors: cheese, pepperoni, meat lovers and BBQ chicken. While inside the bar, you can scan a QR code which prompts you to download the PizzaForno app. Inside the app, you create your order and then enter the confirmation code into the pizza vending machine. You can also order directly from the vending machine if that tickles your fancy, too.