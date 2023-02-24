This Is Colorado's Best Classic Hamburger

The almighty hamburger has a long, rich history in America. From late-night diners and bars to fast food joints, most restaurants will have a juicy burger on the menu. Like most classic American foods, a burger is a blank canvas to experiment and add different ingredients to spice it up.

Sometimes, it's good to keep it simple. That's why LoveFood found the best classic hamburger in every state.

"There's no denying few things are as American as this classic meal, served everywhere from restaurants to street food stalls and hole-in-the-wall joints," the website states. "The classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to writers, Colorado's most delicious burger is the Cricket Burger from The Cherry Cricket! Here's why it was chosen:

"A must-visit destination for burger lovers, this place is lauded as Denver's best burger dive. Customers praise the burgers that are made with high-quality beef and cooked to perfection as well as the casual and friendly atmosphere. Top order for purists is the classic Cricket Burger – a half-pound patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles."