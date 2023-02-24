This Is Florida's Best Classic Hamburger

The almighty hamburger has a long, rich history in America. From late-night diners and bars to fast food joints, most restaurants will have a juicy burger on the menu. Like most classic American foods, a burger is a blank canvas to experiment and add different ingredients to spice it up.

Sometimes, it's good to keep it simple. That's why LoveFood found the best classic hamburger in every state.

"There's no denying few things are as American as this classic meal, served everywhere from restaurants to street food stalls and hole-in-the-wall joints," the website states. "The classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to writers, Florida's most delicious burger is the classic burger from Burger Station! Here's why it was chosen:

"A quirky, retro restaurant in a restored gas station, The Burger Station charms its customers not only with its funky setting but also the burgers. Each patty is cooked to order and customers particularly praise how fresh the burgers taste. The best order from the limited menu is the Burger Stations Burger that comes with cheese, tomato, and lettuce. Get a milkshake and crinkle-cut fries too."