This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

February 24, 2023

Tacos dinner with rice and re fried beans
Photo: The Image Bank RF

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this South Sioux City staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Nebraska is Pablito's Taqueria.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in all of Nebraska:

"Roble's Taqueria has a typical menu of Mexican favorites, but with a couple conveniences that make it stand out: a drive-thru, and a huge topping and salsa bar. Prices are cheap for the quality and quantity you get, and reviewers say the service is friendly and quick. Barbacoa and carnitas are customer favorites. When they ask if you want grilled onions and peppers on the side, definitely say yes."

For more information regarding the best cheap Mexican restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.

