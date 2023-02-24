This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Wisconsin

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Monona staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Wisconsin is La Rosita.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in Wisconsin:

"La Rosita is a grocery store and taqueria — don't mistakenly go to the buffet restaurant of the same name next door. You'll get fresh, amazing food here, and you'll eat it at booths set up amongst the aisles. You'll also get quick service, customers say. The carnitas are the big draw, covered in sticky pork fat and with just enough crispy fried bits. Get it in a huge burrito, or let the pork shine inside a taco. The creamy, slightly chunky salsa verde is great for cutting through the pork fat. If you'd rather get carnitas by the pound to take home, they do that too."

For more information regarding the best cheap Mexican restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.