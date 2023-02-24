This Is Washington's Best Classic Hamburger

The almighty hamburger has a long, rich history in America. From late-night diners and bars to fast food joints, most restaurants will have a juicy burger on the menu. Like most classic American foods, a burger is a blank canvas to experiment and add different ingredients to spice it up.

Sometimes, it's good to keep it simple. That's why LoveFood found the best classic hamburger in every state.

"There's no denying few things are as American as this classic meal, served everywhere from restaurants to street food stalls and hole-in-the-wall joints," the website states. "The classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to writers, Washington's most delicious burger is the Seattle Classic from Von's 1000 Spirits! Here's why it was chosen:

"Taking it one step further with a peppered brown sugar bacon , it might be more than just a beef patty in a bun but it would be a shame not to include Von's Seattle Classic as it's consistently praised for how thick and juicy the meat is. The burger patty is made of prime marbled beef and toppings include lettuce, red onion, tomato, Cheddar, and Jim's Drive-In sauce."