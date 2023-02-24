Toddler Among Several People Shot Near Philadelphia Elementary School

Seven people were wounded in a shooting on Thursday (February 23) near James G. Blaine School in Philadelphia. Officials said that three gunmen exited a car just before 6 p.m. and opened fire on a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk.

The shooting occurred just as an after-school program was letting out, and the victims and other bystanders ran back to the school, trying to find cover.

The victims included a two-year-old girl, her 31-year-old mother, two 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy.

All seven victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

"There were some people inside of a vehicle, some people on the sidewalk, when the shooters approached," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "We don't believe that all of the victims at this point were intended targets."

Authorities have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting. They have asked the public for help locating the shooters and released surveillance photos of the suspects, who were driving a gray 2011 or 2016 four-door Hyundai Elantra.