Washington Spot Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In America

Small towns are becoming more of a refuge for those who need a break from the big city. More and more people are looking to these under-the-radar destinations for a much-needed vacation.

That's why Cheapism found the best small towns to visit in the country. The website states, "From coast to coast and north to south, cute small towns represent much of what is great about each state or region, just on a smaller scale than larger cities — and typically at a lower price. With lots of charm, natural beauty, history, and great food, small towns often make the best trips."

One well-known spot in Washington state made it on the list: Port Angeles! Here's why they put the spotlight on this destination:

"Port Angeles, home to about 20,000 residents, sits right outside Olympic National Park, where visitors can enjoy ocean views, waterfalls, and hiking trails. Entrance to the park costs $30 a vehicle for a weekly pass. Visitors can also head to the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center to visit Webster's Woods Art Park, an outdoor area where artworks are hung from trees and hidden in the foliage. Admission is free. Salt Creek Recreation Area offers dramatic views of Crescent Bay and the Strait of Juan De Fuca, plus camping year round."

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.