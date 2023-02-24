WATCH: Freight Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Lumber Stuck On Track

By Bill Galluccio

February 24, 2023

Railroad crossing signal
Photo: Getty Images

freight train slammed into a semi-truck carrying lumber in Haverstraw, New York. The driver of the truck managed to jump out of the cab seconds before the train hit the vehicle, which was stuck on the tracks.

According to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, the driver made a wrong turn and was trying to turn around when he got stuck on the tracks. Luckily, a police officer was on the scene and alerted the driver that the crossing gates were lowering, indicating that a train was coming.

"I told the driver that he should go to the nearest convenience store and buy a Lottery ticket," Haverstraw Mayor Mike Kohut said.

Officials said that the train was not carrying toxic chemicals and that nobody was injured in the crash.

"This could have been a horrific tragedy, but smart thinking and quick action, including blocking other cars and pedestrians from entering the area, prevented that outcome," said Rockland County Legislator Jay Hood. "I'm sure the driver of the truck and the driver of the train are shook up."

You can watch a video of the crash below.

