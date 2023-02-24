You Won't Believe The Price Of This Steak At New Texas Restaurant

By Dani Medina

February 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas restaurant serves up a delectable steak, but to order it, you might have to break the bank.

Ace of Steaks is joining the stacked roster of steakhouses in the Lone Star State, but they have a shocking item on the menu: The Ace Case, a $1,000 gold-plated 44-ounce bone-in tomahawk steak paired with a 750ml bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne, MySanAntonio reports. That wasn't a typo, the steak really costs a thousand dollars. But at least it gets you a cool staff presentation, according to the restaurant's menu.

The Ace Case isn't the only gold-plated item on the menu. You can order an Ace 24k Golden Salad for $39 that features a salad topped with 24k gold flakes. If you have $100 to spend, the Ace 24k Gold Prime Burger could be yours, too. Save room for dessert with the Ace Flaming Cheesecake that's topped with, you guessed it, 24k gold flakes, for $20.

Ace of Steaks held its soft opening on February 16, but is now open to the public. It's located at 20626 Stone Oak Parkway #103. Keep in mind they're closed on Mondays and Tuesdays!

