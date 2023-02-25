At Least Two Dead, 11 Injured After Truck Hits Group Of Cyclists

At least two people were killed and 11 others hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, Arizona, on Saturday (February 25) morning.

The injured cyclists were transported to three different hospitals with injuries that police described as "very severe." One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.

The driver has not been identified but stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Authorities have not said if the driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officials advised motorists to avoid the area and said that road closures would remain in effect throughout the afternoon.