House Where University Of Idaho Students Were Murdered To Be Demolished

The University of Idaho announced that the home where four students were murdered will be demolished.

"The owner of the King Street house offered to give the house to the university, which we accepted. The house will be demolished. This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," University President Scott Green wrote in a memo to students and employees.

Green said that the university will work with students to determine what will happen with the property after the home is demolished.

Green also said that a scholarship fund will be created in memory of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves. In addition, the university is planning to build a healing garden and memorial on the Moscow campus for the four students.

"Sometimes it is hard to see beyond this tragedy. But the selfless acts, the deep engagement and loving support of our entire Vandal Family reminds me that there is so much good in the world. We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory. Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other," Green wrote.

After a weeks-long investigation, authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a former doctoral student at Washington State University. He is awaiting trial on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.