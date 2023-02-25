Las Vegas Man Allegedly Stabbed Woman 19 Times Before Jumping Off Building

By Bill Galluccio

February 25, 2023

Henry Mason, 29
Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A Las Vegas man is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old woman 19 times. The victim's son-in-law told the police he received a text saying that she was being attacked.

According to court documents obtained by KLAS, he was nearby and rushed to her apartment. Her door was locked, but he heard a scream for help and ran to the building's front office.

The building's manager called the maintenance man to check on the woman. When he opened her door, they found 29-year-old Henry Mason kneeling over her body, holding a knife.

Mason dropped the knife and followed the two men out of the apartment. He then jumped over the second-floor balcony and hit his head on the curb.

Miraculously, the victim survived the attack and was rushed to the hospital. She told detectives that Mason claimed she was his grandmother but said she had never seen him before. He also called her the "devil" and said he was supposed to kill her.

Mason also survived and suffered an injury to the back of his head. He also had several stab wounds. Police tried to interview him, but he was deemed to be incoherent.

He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

