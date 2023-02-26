Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week Outfit Was So Tight She Struggled Walking

By Sarah Tate

February 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian will do anything for fashion, including wearing a dress so tight that she has a hard time walking around.

The SKIMS founder showed off her dedication to staying up-to-date on the latest fashion trends by attending Milan Fashion Week over the weekend, per Page Six. As usual, she arrived in full glam, wearing multiple looks by Dolce & Gabbana. According to a hilarious video shared to hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram Stories on Saturday (February 25), one of the stunning outfits was giving her trouble and keeping her from walking up stairs normally.

Wearing a gorgeous sparkling red two-piece outfit, seen in another photo shared by Appleton, Kardashian went for "round two" as she struggled to walk up some stairs, referencing a similar experience from a previous fashion week. The glittering bralette didn't give her much trouble, but the skin-tight, floor-length skirt proved difficult to walk. Using a handrail, she grinned as she carefully stepped up the stairs sideways with Appleton cheering her on, saying, "Go on girl, you got this."

Of course, this isn't the first time Kardashian has put fashion over comfort, from her previous fashion week conundrum to drastically losing weight to fit into an iconic Marilyn Monroe gown for the Met Gala. Even her sister Kendall Jenner has been caught struggling to walk up stairs in a form-fitting outfit.

