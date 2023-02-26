Madonna's Brother, Anthony Ciccone, Dead At 66

Madonna's older brother, Anthony Ciccone, has died at 66.

His passing was confirmed Saturday (February 25) by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's (birth name Madonna Ciccone) and Anthony's sister Melanie Ciccone, in an emotional announcement on Instagram.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," he captioned a black-and-white photo of Anthony. "I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone."

Henry also hinted at the struggles Anthony has encountered over the years, calling him a "complex character." According to Page Six, he has battled alcoholism and was reportedly homeless for several years and even had a falling-out with family before reconnecting in 2017 following a stint at a rehab facility.

"As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can," said Henry. "But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains — with hands reached across the table."