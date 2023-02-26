Nearly 60 Killed After Migrant Boat Breaks Up

Nearly 60 people were killed and dozens more are reported missing after a boat carrying migrants smashed into reefs off the Italian coast on Sunday (February 26), the Associated Press reports.

The boat was reported to have collided with reefs in the wind-whipped Ionian Sea just off Calabria's coastline and three large chunks of the vessel were found in the nearby town of Steccato di Cutro.

Officials said the death toll could exceed 100 as some survivors told authorities that up to 200 passengers were on the vessel, which departed from Turkey, according to the United Nations refugee and migration agencies. At least 80 passengers were found alive, which included several who were located on the shore after the shipwreck just off Calabria's coastline along the Ionian Sea, the Italian Coast Guard confirmed via the AP.

Two men suffering from hypothermia were rescued by the agency's motorboats, while the body of a body of a boy was recovered, the agency confirmed. Firefighters said 59 bodies were reported to be found at around sundown local time.

“All of the survivors are adults,″ Red Cross volunteer Ignazio Mangione said via the AP. ”Unfortunately, all the children are among the missing or were found dead on the beach.” A baby and young twins were reported among the dead.

One man was reported to be taken into custody for questioning after other survivors claimed he was a trafficker, according to state TV via the AP.