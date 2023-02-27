Austin Butler Recalls Going To The ER The Day After 'Elvis' Wrapped

Austin Butler is recalling his trip to the emergency room as soon as he finished filming his award-winning role in Elvis. During a red carpet interview with People at the 2023 SAG Awards over the weekend, the actor said the role was "the greatest ride of my life" but the ride also included some serious health problems.

Butler shared that he was hospitalized with a virus that simulates appendicitis and left him bedridden for an entire week. "I had a week of downtime, where I actually ended up in the hospital," he shared. "I didn't get sick the entire time I filmed [Elvis] but the day I finished, I ended up in the emergency room. So I spent a week in bed and then I went to this other job."

Last year, the Oscar nominee opened up about having to be rushed to the hospital after waking up "at 4 in the morning with excruciating pain." He recalled, "My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis." He's also talked about losing his voice during the filming of the movie. "We did so many takes. And at a certain point, I just lost my voice," Butler explained. "So then I went on vocal rest for a couple days, and I was able to come back."

Butler's commitment to the role extended into awards season where the actor made headlines for giving his Golden Globes speech in the infamous Elvis accent. Earlier this month he said he would start shaking off the Memphis drawl. “I am getting rid of the accent," Butler said on The Graham Norton Show, "but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing."