Bison On The Loose In New England
By Jason Hall
February 27, 2023
Bison were spotted running on the loose in New England Monday (February 27) morning.
Three bison were initially reported to be in the area of Presque Isle in northern Maine at around 8:30 a.m. and later on a hill between Quoggy Jo and the Nordic Heritage Center, according to WAGMTV reports. Local authorities were working to corral the bison back into their pen at the time of the Fort Fairfield Police Department's update at 1:11 p.m. local time.
"The Bison are on the hill between Quoggy Jo and the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle," the department said in an update of its original post. "We are working to try to corral them back to their pen. We are aware of who owns the bison and have made numerous attempts at contact."
Update: 1:11PM: The Bison are on the hill between Quoggy Jo and the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle. We are...Posted by Fort Fairfield Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023
The department said it was aware of three lose bison spotted in the area of Route 1A, Houlton Road in Fort Fairfield in its initial post and had previousLy attempted to make contact with the owner and was "exhausting all options to try and get them contained with Public Safety in mind."
"The Bison are exhausted and are currently in a field and off the roadway," the department wrote. "Do not approach them or get out of your vehicle if you see them on the roadway. Please use caution if you are in the area. Thank you."