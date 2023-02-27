Bison On The Loose In New England

Bison were spotted running on the loose in New England Monday (February 27) morning.

Three bison were initially reported to be in the area of Presque Isle in northern Maine at around 8:30 a.m. and later on a hill between Quoggy Jo and the Nordic Heritage Center, according to WAGMTV reports. Local authorities were working to corral the bison back into their pen at the time of the Fort Fairfield Police Department's update at 1:11 p.m. local time.

"The Bison are on the hill between Quoggy Jo and the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle," the department said in an update of its original post. "We are working to try to corral them back to their pen. We are aware of who owns the bison and have made numerous attempts at contact."